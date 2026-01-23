Oil prices rose sharply at the start of the week. The price of a barrel of North Sea Brent crude for September delivery climbed 2.7 percent to $90.50 during early Asian trading.

Oil prices have risen again due to renewed hostilities in the Middle East. (File photo)

This marked its highest level since June. At one point, the price had fallen to around $70 following the start of the peace talks.

The further escalation in the Middle East provided a boost. This fueled concerns in the oil market about potential disruptions to energy supplies from the region.

According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a ship caught fire in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. No information was initially provided regarding the cause. Before the outbreak of the war, about one-fifth of global oil trade passed through the strait.

U.S. President Donald Trump also stated that the U.S. had struck Iran “very hard” for the ninth consecutive night. The attacks were in response to the killing of American soldiers in the Middle East. At the same time, the Kuwaiti army reported an Iranian drone attack on the emirate’s territory.