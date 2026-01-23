The renewed escalation in the Iran conflict is driving oil prices even higher. Following the price surge at the start of the week, a barrel (159 liters) of North Sea Brent crude for September delivery was last trading at $85.37.

As a result, the global benchmark grade was 2.5 percent more expensive than on Monday. For the first time in about a month, the price had temporarily risen above $87. In early July, it had fallen to just over $70.

The situation in the war between the U.S. and Iran has continued to escalate. Iranian media have again reported explosions on the southern coast. Previously, in the escalating conflict over the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. military had continued to bomb targets in Iran, which had attacked two tankers in the strait with cruise missiles. U.S. President Donald Trump had already announced on Monday that the naval blockade against ships bound for or departing from Iranian ports would be reinstated.

Iranian Minister: Oil Exports as Usual

Trump also announced that, from now on, the U.S. would claim 20 percent of the value of the cargo as revenue for ensuring safe passage through the important strait, citing “fairness” as the reason. This was intended to offset the costs incurred in ensuring safe passage. Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said that oil exports were continuing as usual.

A large majority of the Iranian parliament had called for “blood vengeance” for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the war. At their first in-person session more than four months after the war began, more than 180 of the 290 members of parliament called for retaliation, as reported by the Fars News Agency, citing a statement from the lawmakers. The lawmakers also sharply criticized the negotiations with the U.S.