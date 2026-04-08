Following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the USA, oil prices have fallen sharply. The price of a barrel (159 liters) of Brent crude fell by up to 16 percent to 91.70 US dollars. (archive picture) Keystone

Following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the USA, oil prices have fallen sharply. The price of a barrel (159 liters) of Brent crude fell by up to 16 percent to 91.70 US dollars shortly after the announcement.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the morning, the price of the benchmark for the global oil market for delivery in June rose again slightly, but at 95.12 dollars was still around 13 percent below the previous day's level. The price of US WTI crude for delivery in May fell even more sharply on Wednesday morning.

Still a third more expensive than before the war

Despite the fall, both types of oil still cost around a third more than before Israel and the US began their attacks on Iran and its counter-attacks on countries in the region at the end of February.

Iran and the US agreed on a two-week ceasefire and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz shortly before an ultimatum from US President Donald Trump expired.

Iran's foreign minister also announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. In coordination with the Iranian armed forces and taking into account technical restrictions, shipping traffic should be allowed through the strait, which is important for global oil trade, wrote Abbas Araghchi. Trump had made the opening a condition for a ceasefire.

The strait is of enormous importance for the global oil and gas trade. Due to the war, the Strait of Hormuz was effectively blocked by Iran. This caused oil prices to rise dramatically.