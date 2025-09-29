  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Rules at the Oktoberfest Wiesn visitor wants to eat mass - security takes him away

Nicole Agostini

29.9.2025

A curious video is causing a stir at the Oktoberfest: A Oktoberfest visitor wants to empty his beer in one go - and is promptly thrown out. Find out why in the video.

29.09.2025, 18:26

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A clip from the Oktoberfest goes viral and generates millions of clicks.
  • A visitor tries in vain to empty his beer glass in one go.
  • The security forces intervene, as clear rules apply at the Oktoberfest.
Show more

A video is currently going viral on social media. It currently has over 5.7 million views. It shows a man in lederhosen trying to finish his beer mug in one go at the Oktoberfest. But even before he starts, security intervenes and escorts him out of the tent.

The reason: there are rules at the Oktoberfest that visitors must adhere to. Anyone who violates them must leave the festival grounds. There are also moderation rules when it comes to drinking - watch the video for tips.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Munich Oktoberfest kicks off. Thousands race for the best seats in the tent

Munich Oktoberfest kicks offThousands race for the best seats in the tent

The Oktoberfest ABC. Lots of beer, no joints - and more safety

The Oktoberfest ABCLots of beer, no joints - and more safety

Dispute escalates. Man finds bratwurst too expensive - police intervention at a folk festival

Dispute escalatesMan finds bratwurst too expensive - police intervention at a folk festival