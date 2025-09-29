A curious video is causing a stir at the Oktoberfest: A Oktoberfest visitor wants to empty his beer in one go - and is promptly thrown out. Find out why in the video.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A clip from the Oktoberfest goes viral and generates millions of clicks.

A visitor tries in vain to empty his beer glass in one go.

The security forces intervene, as clear rules apply at the Oktoberfest. Show more

A video is currently going viral on social media. It currently has over 5.7 million views. It shows a man in lederhosen trying to finish his beer mug in one go at the Oktoberfest. But even before he starts, security intervenes and escorts him out of the tent.

The reason: there are rules at the Oktoberfest that visitors must adhere to. Anyone who violates them must leave the festival grounds. There are also moderation rules when it comes to drinking - watch the video for tips.

