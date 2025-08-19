Glacier melt: Old ski lift emerges after 50 years - Gallery The lift lay dormant in the ice for decades. Image: dpa The glacier has lost more than half of its surface area. Image: dpa An old lift ticket has also surfaced. Image: dpa Glacier melt: Old ski lift emerges after 50 years - Gallery The lift lay dormant in the ice for decades. Image: dpa The glacier has lost more than half of its surface area. Image: dpa An old lift ticket has also surfaced. Image: dpa

Climate change is causing the ice in the Alps to shrink. As a result, long-forgotten remains are emerging. The retreat of the glaciers poses challenges for tourism.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The melting Hallstatt glacier has released the wooden structure of a ski lift after 50 years.

According to a research team, the glacier on the Dachstein has shrunk from 5.27 square kilometers to around 2.22 square kilometers since the middle of the 19th century.

According to the head of the Dachstein Gletscherbahn, the "Ice Palace", which was dug into the glacier as a tourist attraction, will only exist for another four to five years. Show more

A melting glacier in Austria has released the remains of an old ski lift. After about 50 years in the ice, the wooden construction on the Dachstein came to light again a few days ago, said Georg Bliem, head of the Dachstein Gletscherbahn.

The "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper had previously reported on the discovery in Upper Austria. The lift was built in 1970, when people were still skiing on the glacier in summer, Bliem told dpa.

According to the cable car boss, the lift was covered in snow just a few years later. "The wooden construction disappeared under the ice cover," he said, describing the lift's fate.

"Ice palace" still has four to five years left

Now the lift has reappeared as a result of climate change, said Bliem. Increasing temperatures are causing ice masses in the mountains to gradually disappear. According to a research team, the Hallstatt glacier on the Dachstein has shrunk from 5.27 square kilometers to around 2.22 square kilometers since the middle of the 19th century.

Due to the retreat of the glacier, hiking trails have to be relocated and made safe, for example to prevent people from falling into crevasses that were previously covered in ice.

Bliem estimates that an "ice palace", which was dug into the glacier as a tourist attraction, may only exist for another four to five years.