This dog's teeth from the Kesslerloch cave in Thayngen SH are 14,200 years old Keystone

A new study shows that dogs accompanied humans over 14,000 years ago. The oldest dog examined comes from Switzerland and provides important clues about early domestication.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Genetic analyses show that dogs were already living in Europe over 14,000 years ago and were closely associated with humans.

The oldest dog studied comes from the canton of Schaffhausen and is around 14,200 years old.

The data suggest that dogs were not domesticated in Europe, but originated from a more widespread lineage originating in the East. Show more

Dogs were already loyal companions of humans in Europe over 14,000 years ago. They were already widespread at the time of hunter-gatherers, as new genetic analyses show. The oldest dog analyzed in the study was discovered in Switzerland.

For the study published on Wednesday in the scientific journal "Nature", a research team led by Anders Bergström from the Francis Crick Institute in London (UK) examined DNA samples from 200 dogs and wolves from Europe.

The results show that dogs were already firmly integrated into human communities at the end of the last glacial period around 11,700 years ago.

14,200-year-old Schaffhausen dog

The oldest animal examined was a dog from the Kesslerloch, a cave near Thayngen in the canton of Schaffhausen. The remains of the dog were determined to be 14,200 years old using the radiocarbon method. The radiocarbon method uses the decay of the radioactive carbon isotope C14 to calculate how long an animal has been dead. This is because no new C14 is absorbed after death and the existing amount decays over time at a known rate.

"Although this result does not allow us to determine the exact time of domestication, it is plausible that this took place several millennia before 14,200 years ago," writes the team.

The analysis of the genome shows that the Kesslerloch dog shared ancestors with dogs from other regions. According to the researchers, this argues against these early European dogs being descended from local European wolves. Rather, they belonged to a more widespread lineage with strong roots in the east, for example in Siberia. This suggests that the dog was probably not domesticated in Europe.

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