ARCHIVE – The sea reflects the sun on the beach in Muscat. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/dpa
Keystone
Oman has reported drone attacks near the Strait of Hormuz. Several targets in the northern province of Musandam were attacked by drones, the state news agency ONA reported, citing military sources. Oman condemned the attacks and stated that it would take all necessary steps to protect the country and its people. The Musandam enclave, which is part of Oman, juts into the Strait of Hormuz and borders the United Arab Emirates.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had previously announced that it had attacked, among other targets, logistics centers used by the U.S. military in Oman's southern province of al-Wusta. The port of Dukm, located there, has already been attacked several times during the Iran War. However, the area is far from the region where Oman itself reported drone attacks.