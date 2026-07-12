Politics Oman Reports Drone Attacks Near the Strait of Hormuz

Oman has reported drone attacks near the Strait of Hormuz. Several targets in the northern province of Musandam were attacked by drones, the state news agency ONA reported, citing military sources. Oman condemned the attacks and stated that it would take all necessary steps to protect the country and its people. The Musandam enclave, which is part of Oman, juts into the Strait of Hormuz and borders the United Arab Emirates.