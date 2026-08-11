U.S. tariffs and fierce price competition in China are weighing on the auto industry. An analysis examines 15 global manufacturers and identifies a gap between revenue and earnings growth.

U.S. tariffs and fierce price competition in China are weighing on the auto industry. An analysis examines 15 global manufacturers and identifies a gap between revenue and earnings growth. (File photo)

According to a recent analysis, 15 major automakers earned significantly less on average per car in the first half of 2026. The average consolidated EBIT per car delivered fell from 1,409 to 1,187 euros, according to a report by the Center of Automotive Management (CAM).

EBIT is a financial metric used to measure profit and stands for “Earnings Before Interest and Taxes.”

According to the analysis, the operating profit (EBIT) of the manufacturers surveyed fell by 17.5 percent to 35.6 billion euros. The 17.5 percent decline is thus significantly steeper than the 1.4 percent drop in revenue. The report states that this indicates that it is not primarily revenue that is under pressure, but rather the ability to convert revenue into operating profit.

Gap Between Revenue and Earnings Trends: "Warning Sign"

“The gap between revenue and earnings trends is the real warning sign of the first half of the year: When EBIT falls twelve times as sharply as revenue, the industry isn’t losing market share—it’s losing profitability,” said study director Stefan Bratzel, according to the press release. Profitability refers to a company’s long-term ability to generate profits.

The analysis is based, among other things, on annual and quarterly financial reports published by the automotive groups under review through August 6, 2026. Major Chinese manufacturers were not included due to a lack of fully comparable half-year financial data. The analysis included Toyota, the VW Group, Hyundai (including Kia), Stellantis (including Leapmotor International), GM, Ford, Mercedes, BMW, Tesla, Honda, Nissan, Renault, Suzuki, Mazda, and Mitsubishi.

According to CAM, no widespread relief is expected in the second half of the year. Among other factors, U.S. tariffs and intense price competition in China are likely to continue to weigh on the industry.