On now expects a higher margin in the current year. (archive image) Keystone

Zurich-based sporting goods manufacturer On significantly increased sales in the first quarter of 2026. Profitability also increased significantly. The outlook for 2026 as a whole has been raised for the margin, while the growth target has been confirmed.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sales rose by 15 percent to 832 million Swiss francs between January and March 2026, or by 26 percent adjusted for currency effects. The growth came from all regions and product categories, as the US-listed company announced on Tuesday.

Adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) even increased by 45 percent to 174 million Swiss francs, which led to an improvement in the margin to 21.0 percent from 16.5 percent. At the bottom line, the increase was 82 percent to 103 million.

Record margin despite US tariffs

In explaining the large increase in profits, the management points to efficiency improvements and the strong positioning as a premium brand. The company's strong pricing power had a positive impact on profitability. Despite headwinds from higher US tariffs, the gross margin rose to a record 64 percent, On continues to write.

At the same time, On is continuing to invest in growth drivers such as direct sales, the expansion of the clothing division and its own store network. The running shoe specialist also intends to continue its expansion in Asia.

Particularly strong growth in apparel

The Asia-Pacific region is growing the fastest, but still accounts for the smallest share of sales. In the first quarter, sales there rose by 44 percent to CHF 174 million.

In the Americas, still clearly the largest region, On generated sales of CHF 451 million - an increase of 17 percent when adjusted for currency effects. In Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), sales rose by 23 percent to 207 million.

On continues to generate the majority of its sales with shoes. Shoe sales increased by 12 percent to 764 million Swiss francs. However, the clothing and accessories segments grew significantly faster, with growth rates of 45 and 71 percent respectively. However, their share of sales remained low at 55 million and 13 million francs respectively.

On described the clothing division as an increasingly important entry point into the brand. The products should therefore also increasingly serve to introduce new customers to the brand.

Forecast for profitability raised

In its outlook for 2026 as a whole, On confirmed its forecast for sales growth but raised its expectations for profitability. As before, currency-adjusted sales growth of 23% is expected - at current exchange rates, this would correspond to sales of at least CHF 3.51 billion.

The company is now forecasting an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 19.5 and 20.0 percent for 2026 (previously 18.5-19.0 percent). The increase is based on strong pricing power and efficiency improvements.