Something is happening at the Swiss sports brand On. The two founders David Allemann and Caspar Coppetti are taking over as Co-CEOs. sda

The Swiss sporting goods manufacturer On is reorganizing its management: the two co-founders will take over the operational management as Co-CEOs in future - while remaining Chairman of the Board of Directors.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you On is reorganizing its management: Co-founders David Allemann and Caspar Coppetti will become Co-CEOs from May 2026 and will also remain Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The current CEO Martin Hoffmann is stepping down after 13 years, but will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until 2027.

Despite record sales in 2025, the new structure should continue to drive growth, but is viewed critically from a governance perspective due to the dual role. Show more

The sporting goods manufacturer On is reorganizing its management: The two co-founders David Allemann and Caspar Coppetti will jointly assume the role of co-CEOs as of May 1, 2026. At the same time, they will continue to share the chairmanship of the Board of Directors. The previous CEO Martin Hoffmann is stepping down after around 13 years with the company.

With this step, On aims to more closely dovetail its strategic focus with its operating business and drive forward the next phase of growth, as the Zurich-based company announced on Wednesday. After a record year in 2025 with sales of over 3 billion Swiss francs, On believes it is in a strong position for further expansion.

Hoffmann wants to take some time out. However, he will continue to support the company in an advisory capacity until March 2027.

Controversial dual role

In addition to their new operational role, Allemann and Coppetti will also remain Co-Chairmen of the Board of Directors and are thus to link the long-term vision of the founders more closely with day-to-day business. Such a bundling of strategic and operational responsibility is sometimes viewed critically by market observers from a corporate governance perspective.

Scott Maguire will also be promoted internally to Chief Operating Officer (COO). In future, he will be responsible for the entire value chain at On, from development to global sales.

Meanwhile, the new Head of Finance, Frank Sluis, will also take up his position on May 1, as previously announced. The Dutchman was most recently CFO for Europe and Indonesia at the retail group Ahold Delhaize.