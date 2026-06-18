Public Eye has identified precarious working conditions at On’s suppliers in Indonesia. The Zurich-based running shoe manufacturer is taking the allegations “very seriously” and has imposed a halt on orders from a subcontractor, the company told the AWP news agency.

An investigation criticizes working conditions at On’s suppliers. The Zurich-based running shoe manufacturer has responded to the allegations. (File photo)

The report focuses on On’s direct supplier, Long Rich, and its subcontractor, Yihong, on the island of Java, which produce for On, Brooks, and New Balance, among others. Many workers received only the statutory minimum wage of 2.9 million rupiah, or just under 130 Swiss francs, per month, Public Eye reports. This is not enough to live on.

At Yihong, the NGO found violations of working hours, a lack of contracts, unlawful dismissals, and harassment. A dispute there reportedly led to the dismissal of 112 union members. However, under pressure from the shoe manufacturers, 64 of them were rehired.

On Responds with Order Freeze and Investigation

On told AWP that the conditions described are “in clear contradiction” to On’s core values and Supplier Code of Conduct and will not be tolerated. The company has launched a comprehensive independent investigation and suspended all new orders from Yihong until the violations are resolved.

On confirms the reinstatement of 64 union members. Public Eye describes this as an extraordinary success. The factory has also committed to paying back a large portion of the lost wages.

According to On, an independent audit in October 2025 had failed to uncover the abuses. The company now intends to improve its grievance mechanisms and strengthen its dialogue with Public Eye and local organizations.

Low Wages Despite High Margins

The sports brand is targeting sales of 3.5 billion Swiss francs and a gross margin of at least 64.5 percent for the current year. Public Eye argues that On is highly profitable and could pay all suppliers and subcontractors a living wage.

The NGO also points to On’s sustainability report, which states that statutory minimum wages often do not provide an “adequate standard of living” and that all workers in the supply chain deserve a “fair, living wage.”

On confirms that the factories mentioned in the report pay the legally mandated minimum wage. However, the company acknowledged that, at least in parts of Indonesia, this wage falls below a living wage.

Nevertheless, more than 80 percent of the Tier 1 suppliers evaluated already meet the standard for living wages. On is in discussions with the affected direct supplier, Long Rich, to close this gap.