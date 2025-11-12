The Swiss manufacturer On is enjoying growing popularity in Asia. Keystone

While shoes continue to account for the lion's share of On's sales, clothing and accessories are catching up rapidly. Business is picking up particularly strongly in Asia.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At CHF 731.3 million, shoes accounted for around 92% of total sales and thus remain On's mainstay.

Regionally, the US market continues to dominate, while Asia-Pacific showed the most dynamic growth with an increase of 94%. Show more

On is primarily known for its shoes. However, these were not the product category with the highest growth rate in the third quarter. "Clothing" (+87%) and "Accessories" such as bags (+145%) grew significantly faster than "Shoes" (+21%).

However, despite the impressive growth rates, these two categories are still small. "Clothing" contributed CHF 50.1 million to sales, "Accessories" only CHF 13.0 million. With 731.3 million and a 92 percent share of total sales, "Shoes" remained the mainstay of the company.

Regionally, On generates the majority of its sales in North and South America (Americas) with the USA as its main market. For the region, On reported an increase in sales of 10 percent to CHF 436.2 million.

In the second-largest region, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the running shoe company achieved sales of 213.3 million (+29%). However, Asia-Pacific (APAC) continued to show by far the most dynamic growth: +94% to 144.9 million. The sales contribution from Asia is therefore becoming increasingly important.