On is primarily known for its shoes. However, these were not the product category with the highest growth rate in the third quarter. "Clothing" (+87%) and "Accessories" such as bags (+145%) grew significantly faster than "Shoes" (+21%).
However, despite the impressive growth rates, these two categories are still small. "Clothing" contributed CHF 50.1 million to sales, "Accessories" only CHF 13.0 million. With 731.3 million and a 92 percent share of total sales, "Shoes" remained the mainstay of the company.
Regionally, On generates the majority of its sales in North and South America (Americas) with the USA as its main market. For the region, On reported an increase in sales of 10 percent to CHF 436.2 million.
In the second-largest region, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the running shoe company achieved sales of 213.3 million (+29%). However, Asia-Pacific (APAC) continued to show by far the most dynamic growth: +94% to 144.9 million. The sales contribution from Asia is therefore becoming increasingly important.