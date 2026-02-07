Almost everyone on this peninsula descends from the same ancestor. Imago

A genetic analysis shows that the population of Inner Mani in southern Greece had hardly any contact with other regions for more than a thousand years. Many Maniots living today can be traced back to only a few male ancestors.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A genetic study shows that most of today's inhabitants of the remote Inner Mani in Greece are descended in the paternal line from a few families from the 4th to 8th centuries.

More than half of the population traces back to a single male ancestor from the 7th century, indicating centuries of isolation and little mixing with other populations.

The results confirm historical traditions about patriarchal family clans and make the Mani one of the most genetically unique regions in Europe. Show more

Today, many tourists marvel at the iconic residential towers of the Mani peninsula in the extreme south of Greece - but for centuries, the people there largely kept to themselves, as a genetic analysis shows.

Most of the Maniotes living today are descended in the paternal line from inhabitants of the region in the 4th to 8th centuries.

They are descendants of the patriarchal family clans that created the unique megalithic structures found only in Inner Mani - witnesses to centuries of blood feud, known as vendetta in Greece. These include residential towers up to 20 meters high with meter-thick walls and fortifications, churches and chapels stacked from huge stone blocks.

Half of the people have one and the same ancestor

The genetic analysis presented in the journal "Communications Biology" revealed that more than half of the people living today in Inner Mani - the southernmost, most remote part of the peninsula - are descended from a single male ancestor who lived in the 7th century AD. Such an extreme pattern suggests that the population of the harsh, rugged area dwindled to very few families at that time. Possible causes included epidemics or wars.

The team led by Leonidas-Romanos Davranoglou from the University of Oxford compared the genetic material of 102 Maniotes from important family clans in the area with that of more than a million modern individuals from all over the world as well as thousands of old DNA samples. There were almost no matches with other populations. The scientists conclude that the population of Inner Mani hardly mixed with people from other regions over an unusually long period of time. Only one or two women were integrated.

Genetic snapshot

With more than a millennium of isolation, they represent one of the most genetically unique population groups in Europe. They offer a genetic snapshot of the Greek world before the Migration Period. "Our study shows how geography, social organization and historical circumstances can preserve ancient genetic patterns in certain regions long after they have been altered elsewhere," said Davranoglou. Other examples include the Sorbs in Germany and the Sami in northern Europe.

Co-author Athanasios Kofinakos from Piraeus explained that the genome analysis confirms many oral traditions in the region about common family ancestry, some of which go back hundreds of years. "The geographical isolation and limited economic resources of Inner Mani encouraged the warlike nature of the locals. In such a harsh environment, family alliances became of utmost importance for individual and collective survival."

The authors of the study do not comment on the prevalence of genetic diseases. It is known from people in long-isolated Alpine mountain villages that hereditary thyroid diseases, among other things, became more frequent at times.