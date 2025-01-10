Neocitran and other cold remedies contain phenylephrine, which is supposed to reduce swelling in the mucous membranes. However, this active ingredient does not do this. KEYSTONE

Popular cold remedies such as Neocitran, Flumol or Neotylol contain an active ingredient called phenylephrine, among others. However, several studies have shown that it works no better than a placebo.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Phenylephrine, a main ingredient in Neocitran, works no better when taken orally than a placebo to decongest mucous membranes, according to FDA studies and other research.

Neocitran and other combination products also contain paracetamol, the effect of which is undisputed.

Swiss Medic is awaiting the results of the FDA review and points out that phenylephrine is safe as a medication. Show more

When there is a burning sensation in the nose and throat, many people like to reach for over-the-counter Neocitran, which is supposed to reduce the swelling of inflamed mucous membranes. However, as several studies in the USA have shown, the drug does not do this.

Neocitran contains a mixture of different active ingredients, with phenylephrine being in doubt, writes the "Ärzteblatt". In tests, this did not work any better than the placebo drug that was given to some of the test subjects. For many years, studies have repeatedly pointed to the lack of evidence of an effect.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now also considers oral phenylephrine to be ineffective in doses of up to 40 mg per day. However, if a person takes more than this amount, side effects such as an increase in blood pressure are to be expected, according to the FDA. Medications with a higher phenylephrine content should therefore not be sold over the counter.

Neocitran not completely ineffective

This means that Neocitran is officially ineffective as a decongestant for the mucous membranes. However, as it also contains paracetamol, it still helps to alleviate cold symptoms. The fact that paracetamol reduces fever and suppresses pain - at least temporarily - is undisputed.

However, combination cold remedies are criticized anyway. This is because they combat several symptoms at the same time. They therefore also contain various substances that can have undesirable side effects. In addition, the various pharmacological ingredients can interact with each other, as the science magazine "Quarks" writes.

If someone takes several doses of a flu medication for a headache and it also contains a substance for the common cold, the latter could lead to palpitations due to excessive dosing, warns "Quarks".

Swiss Medic waits and sees

What does this mean for Neocitran and other medicines containing phenylephrine in Switzerland? Swiss Medic points out that the FDA has also confirmed that the substance is safe. This means that no one is exposed to any danger by taking it.

However, the Swiss regulatory authority for medicines has also announced that it will await the conclusion of the FDA's review process, as reported in the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. It will then decide what measures are appropriate.

And there is another piece of good news for phenylephrine and its users. Its decongestant effect on mucous membranes has been proven in nasal sprays.