Waist circumference can determine mortality in women. (symbolic image) Getty Images

A US study of around 140,000 women has shown that waist circumference is more strongly linked to mortality than body mass index - even women with a normal BMI are at risk if they have a large waist circumference.

In post-menopausal women, mortality is dependent on waist circumference. The body mass index (BMI), the most commonly used measure for assessing body weight, does not appear to be primarily decisive in this respect, a US study has found.

In the study, the authors analyzed information from almost 140,000 women between the ages of 50 and 79. They took part in the so-called "Women's Health Initiative", a large epidemiological observational study being conducted in the USA. A distinction was first made between the conventional BMI categories.

Even normal BMI does not help

In addition, the participants were categorized according to waist circumference as a measure of abdominal fat, which is highly suspected of causing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.

The main result of the scientific study: women with a larger waist circumference had a higher mortality rate in every BMI category.

For example, women with a normal BMI but a large waist circumference had a 17 percent higher mortality risk compared to women with a normal BMI and a normal waist circumference.

In contrast, the risk was only 12 percent higher in women with obesity (BMI over 30) but a normal waist circumference.