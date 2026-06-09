The national financial equalization will rise to a record CHF 6.9 billion in 2027. While Zug will pay over CHF 4,000 per inhabitant, Valais, Jura and Uri will benefit particularly strongly from the equalization payments. This is driven by the growing differences between the cantons.

Record in financial equalization One canton pays four times more than all the others

No time? blue News summarizes for you The national financial equalization will increase by CHF 527 million to a total of CHF 6.9 billion in 2027.

Zug remains by far the largest payer with CHF 529 million or CHF 4001 per inhabitant.

Valais, Jura and Uri will receive the highest per capita contributions from the equalization system.

The national financial equalization system will reach a new high in 2027. The Confederation and cantons will redistribute a total of CHF 6.9 billion - CHF 527 million more than in the previous year.

The canton of Zug once again stands out in particular. With a resource index of 300 points, it is three times above the Swiss average of 100 points and thus remains by far the financially strongest canton in the country.

Its bill is correspondingly high: A net CHF 529 million flows from Zug into the financial equalization system. Converted, this amounts to CHF 4001 per inhabitant.

By comparison, the second largest payer, Schwyz, also transfers a high CHF 280 million, but only CHF 1693 per capita. It is followed by Nidwalden with 1145 francs, Geneva with 960 francs and Basel-Stadt with 815 francs per inhabitant. Although Zurich pays a total of CHF 369 million, making it one of the largest donor cantons, the per capita burden is only CHF 232.

Valais and Jura benefit the most

On the recipient side, Bern continues to lead the rankings. The canton receives around CHF 1.71 billion net.

In terms of population, however, other cantons benefit more. Valais receives CHF 2449 per inhabitant, Jura CHF 2405 and Uri CHF 2164.

Glarus and Solothurn are also well above the average of the recipient cantons with CHF 1895 and CHF 1830 per capita respectively.

Aargau and St. Gallen are also among the major beneficiaries, receiving CHF 709 million and CHF 587 million respectively. However, due to their higher population figures, the amounts per inhabitant are significantly lower.

Growing differences drive the record figure

The main reason for the sharp increase is the equalization of resources. This grew by CHF 540 million to a total of CHF 5.7 billion.

According to the Federal Finance Administration, around two-fifths of the increase is due to higher tax revenues. However, the increasing differences between the cantons are even more significant. These are responsible for around three-fifths of the growth.

Equalization payments increased particularly strongly in the cantons of Thurgau, Uri and Solothurn.

In addition, the financial equalization includes an equalization of burdens of CHF 915 million and other temporary equalization measures of CHF 273 million.

In 2026 it was still CHF 6.4 billion. The main reason for the significant growth is the increase in resource equalization, according to the report published by the Federal Finance Administration (FFA) on Tuesday. The equalization payments to the resource-poor cantons increased by CHF 540 million.

Zug remains the largest donor canton. The central Swiss canton pays around CHF 529 million net into the financial equalization system. It is followed by Geneva with just under CHF 497 million and Zurich with CHF 369 million, according to the report.

Bern again receives by far the most funds. The canton will benefit from around CHF 1.71 billion net, according to the report. It was followed by Valais with 897 million francs and Aargau with just under 709 million francs.