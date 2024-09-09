The accident occurred on the border glacier in the Monte Rosa area. Symbolbild: sda

A group of eight mountaineers were caught in an avalanche on the Italian side of the Castor in the Monte Rosa massif between Italy and Switzerland on Monday. One climber was killed and another four were injured and taken to hospital, according to media reports.

The Alpine rescue service was unable to use helicopters due to the bad weather and reached the group on foot. Monte Rosa is an extensive mountain massif in the Valais Alps.

The Castor, at 4223 meters above sea level, lies one kilometer south-east of the slightly smaller Pollux and together they form the border between Switzerland and Italy. The main peak of the Monte Rosa massif is the Dufourspitze, at 4634 meters the highest mountain in Switzerland.

