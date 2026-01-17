Helicopters brought rescue teams and avalanche search dogs to the area. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

A group of ski tourers were caught in an avalanche on Piz Badu in Graubünden. One man was killed and four other people were injured.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A man died in an avalanche on Piz Badu on Friday.

Four other people from the group of seven ski tourers were caught in the avalanche and suffered minor to moderate injuries.

A German citizen could only be rescued dead from the masses of snow. Show more

One man died in an avalanche near Tujetsch GR on Friday. Four other members of a group of seven ski tourers caught up in the avalanche were rescued with minor to moderate injuries and flown to hospital.

As the Graubünden cantonal police reported on Saturday, one member of the ski touring group contacted them shortly after 12 noon on Friday. This person and another member of the group immediately began searching for the five people who were partially or completely buried.

Helicopters from Rega, Swiss Helicopter and the Swiss Air Force brought the rescue teams and avalanche search dogs to the area on the north-eastern flank of Piz Badus. A German citizen could only be rescued dead from the masses of snow.

Together with the public prosecutor's office, the Alpine police are clarifying the exact circumstances of the avalanche accident.