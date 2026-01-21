One dead and injured in new train crash in Spain - Gallery During a storm, a retaining wall collapsed onto the tracks and also hit the train. Image: dpa Dozens of ambulances and around 65 paramedics and helpers were deployed. Image: dpa Local trains in Catalonia are full, especially during rush hour. (archive picture) Image: dpa One dead and injured in new train crash in Spain - Gallery During a storm, a retaining wall collapsed onto the tracks and also hit the train. Image: dpa Dozens of ambulances and around 65 paramedics and helpers were deployed. Image: dpa Local trains in Catalonia are full, especially during rush hour. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Another train accident occurs in Catalonia during a storm. One dead and more than 30 injured. What is known about the accident near Barcelona.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A commuter train crashed near the Spanish metropolis of Barcelona on Tuesday evening.

A retaining wall had collapsed onto the tracks, according to Spanish rescue services.

According to reports, one person was killed in the accident near Gelida and at least 37 others were injured, five of them seriously.

The Spanish rail operator Adif explained that the retaining wall had probably collapsed due to heavy rainfall that had swept across north-eastern Spain this week.

Commuter train services on the affected line have been suspended. Show more

Two days after the serious train accident in southern Spain that left at least 42 people dead, there was another accident involving a commuter train in Catalonia in the north-east of the country that left one person dead and 37 injured. The dead man was the train driver, the regional rescue service announced on the X platform. Images from online media showed the destroyed front end of the train.

20 ambulances and dozens of paramedics and helpers were deployed at the scene of the accident near the town of Gelida, west of Barcelona, Catalonia's civil defense announced on X. According to the report, a retaining wall had fallen onto the tracks during a violent storm with heavy rain and also hit the R4 train on the Rodalies local transport network. Especially in the evening hours, these trains are full on weekdays and many passengers have to travel standing up.

Accident #Gelida:

➡️ Es confirma 1 persona morta

➡️ @semgencat informa que ha atès a 37 afectats:

- 5 en estat greu

- 6 en estat menys greu

- 26 en estat lleu

➡️ @bomberscat continua treballant al lloc — Protecció civil (@emergenciescat) January 20, 2026

Earlier, another Rodalies local train on line R2 had derailed further north near the town of Blanes due to a landslide. The train lost an axle, but there was no information about injuries.

Just two days ago, at least 42 people were killed in a serious train accident in Andalusia. Dozens more were injured. Rescue workers continued to search for more victims in the wreckage on Tuesday. The health authorities announced that 39 people were still in hospital on Tuesday morning, while 83 had been treated and released.

Storm "Harry": car swept away

Meanwhile, rescue workers were able to find a man's car that had been swept away by masses of water in a normally dry river, a riera, near the town of Palau-Sator. A body was found in the car, which is presumed to be the missing man, according to the fire department.

A falta d'identificació, s'ha localitzat el cos d'un home a l'interior del vehicle que s'ha trobat aquest vespre a Palau-sator.#bomberscat https://t.co/pqzpJtNUzB — Bombers (@bomberscat) January 20, 2026

The authorities had declared a red alert in some areas of Catalonia due to the strong storm "Harry" with wind speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour and heavy rainfall. Due to meter-high waves, warnings had also been issued not to approach harbour piers and beaches under any circumstances.