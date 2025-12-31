Many tourists are said to be among those injured in the collision between two trains near Machu Picchu. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/EPA/Paula Bayarte

Most tourists reach the famous ruins of Machu Picchu in the Peruvian Andes by train. Now two trains have collided head-on near the ancient Inca city.

A train driver has died in a collision between two trains near the world-famous ruined city of Machu Picchu in Peru.

At least 25 other people were injured. Show more

One person has died in a train accident near the ruined city of Machu Picchu in Peru, which is popular with tourists. Around 25 other people were injured when the trains of two different railroad companies collided head-on in the Pampacahua district on the route between Cusco and Aguas Calientes, as the newspaper "El Comercio" reported, citing the local police.

The dead man was one of the train drivers. The injured - mostly tourists from Germany and abroad - were taken to hospitals in the surrounding area. The cause of the accident was initially unclear. The railroad line was closed for the time being.

The ruins of Machu Picchu are one of the most important tourist attractions in South America and have been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1983. The city was built by the Incas in the 15th century and consists of around 200 buildings. Most visitors reach Machu Picchu by train. The only other way to reach the ruined city is on foot, which takes four days.