There was a fatal accident at the Allanin race in Saas-Fee. Kantonspolizei Wallis

One participant died at the Allanin race in Saas-Fee VS. He collided with another skier, who was seriously injured. A second accident resulted in another serious injury.

A ski racer died in a collision with another competitor in Saas-Fee VS on Saturday

The second skier was seriously injured. Another racer was seriously injured when he crashed and went off the piste. Show more

The fatal accident occurred shortly after 11.15 a.m., according to the cantonal police. For unknown reasons, two racers collided on the race track. An 18-year-old Swiss driver died at the scene of the accident. The second racer suffered serious injuries. An Air Zermatt rescue helicopter flew him to hospital in Sion.

In the second accident at around 9.40 a.m., a participant in the race in the Saas-Fee ski area fell on the course and went off the piste. He was seriously injured and was also flown to Sion hospital by helicopter. The public prosecutor's office opened an investigation in both cases.

The Allalin Race was held for the 43rd time on Friday and Saturday. It is aimed at professionals and amateurs. Team and pairs competitions took place on Friday, while individual races for skiers and snowboarders were held on Saturday.

The organizers describe the race on their website as the highest downhill race in the world. The nine-kilometre course starts at 3600 meters above sea level and leads down to the village of Saas-Fee.