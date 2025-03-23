One dead at a big party in the Upper Palatinate - Gallery Police and emergency services stand at the edge of a party after an incident. A man has been killed at a large open-air party in Parsberg, Upper Palatinate. Image: dpa Police and emergency services stand at the edge of a party after an incident. Image: dpa One dead at a big party in the Upper Palatinate - Gallery Police and emergency services stand at the edge of a party after an incident. A man has been killed at a large open-air party in Parsberg, Upper Palatinate. Image: dpa Police and emergency services stand at the edge of a party after an incident. Image: dpa

A man is killed at an open-air party with hundreds of guests in Parsberg, Upper Palatinate in Germany. The exact background and course of events are initially unclear.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man has been killed at a large open-air party in Parsberg in the Upper Palatinate region of Germany.

During an argument between two men, one of them suddenly pulled out a gun and fatally wounded the other.

The suspected perpetrator was arrested. Show more

A man has been killed at a large open-air party in Parsberg, Upper Palatinate. This was confirmed by a police spokesman at the scene on Sunday evening.

Two men had got into an argument at the party. One of them suddenly pulled out a weapon and fatally wounded the other man. The alleged perpetrator was arrested. The police spokesman said that the exact nature of the party was still being investigated.

Guests are not allowed to leave the premises

The entire area was cordoned off. All guests - probably hundreds of people - were not allowed to leave the premises. They are considered witnesses and should be able to be questioned.

According to the "Mittelbayerische Zeitung", the Kurdish New Year was celebrated - "Newroz Bayern" always takes place at different locations in Bavaria.