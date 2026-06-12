One of the passengers was killed when a helicopter crashed on Lake Maggiore in Italy. According to the fire department, three others were injured, some seriously.

Preliminary findings indicate that the helicopter had taken off from the grounds of a villa on the western shore on the Italian side of the lake. It reportedly encountered turbulence shortly after takeoff. The cause of the crash remains unclear.

Crash site in popular vacation region

The victim is believed to be a person in their 60s. Two of the injured were flown to the hospital in another helicopter. Authorities did not initially provide further details regarding their identities.

The crash site is located near the town of Lesa, in the immediate vicinity of the lake. Lake Maggiore, on the border with Switzerland, is Italy’s second-largest lake after Lake Garda. The area is a popular vacation destination.