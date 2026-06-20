Following a collision between two trains north of London that left one person dead, nine people are in critical condition. Twenty-eight people remain in the hospital, some with very serious injuries, said Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi of the British Transport Police at a press conference near the scene of the accident. According to the RMT union, the deceased is the train driver of

The accident occurred on Friday at 5:15 p.m. local time in Elstow, near Bedford. Images in the British media showed the damaged trains. Reports circulated on social media on Friday suggesting that it was not a head-on collision. Two passenger trains operated by East Midlands Railway (EMR) were involved in the collision, according to Managing Director Will Rogers.

According to the PA news agency, passengers reported that people had been thrown against seats upon impact. Smoke was visible. People were “crying and screaming,” one passenger reportedly said. Dozens of emergency responders, helicopters, and ambulances were on the scene.

It is still unclear how the accident occurred, D’Orsi said. Specialized investigators are working to clarify the facts and determine the sequence of events. The public should refrain from speculation until the results are known, the official said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer thanked the emergency responders on Friday evening. The situation is deeply concerning, he wrote on the platform X. Transportation Minister Heidi Alexander also expressed deep concern.