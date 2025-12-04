Landed in second place among the most searched Swiss personalities: Hazel Brugger. Imago/Gonzales Photo

Martin Pfister, Charlie Kirk and a burning Blatten: Google's review of the year shows what moved - and surprised - the country.

Billions of Google searches provide information about the topics and people that occupied Switzerland in the past year. According to the Google Year in Review 2025, Federal Councillor Martin Pfister was very popular.

No other Swiss personality was searched for as often as the newly elected defense minister, according to a Google statement on Thursday. Most searches for international personalities were for the German rapper Haftbefehl. This trend was triggered by a documentary that appeared on the streaming service Netflix last fall.

While last year the European Football Championships and ESC winning act Nemo were at the top of the most searched terms in Switzerland, this year Charlie Kirk, Blatten and the Israel-Iran war topped the list, according to the breakdown of Google search queries in 2025.

This shows that Switzerland was preoccupied with both local disasters and global conflicts this year, the tech company wrote. For the annual review, Google analyzes those terms for which search interest has risen sharply compared to the previous year.

The questions "Why is there a fire in Los Angeles?" and "How many hearts does an octopus have?" were asked Google particularly often in the year just ended.