According to Suva, a lack of preparation, fatigue or overestimation of one's own abilities are the reasons for the growing number of skiing accidents, especially among older people. (archive picture) sda

Skiing accidents cause over 800,000 lost working days in Switzerland every year - with a sharp increase among 40 to 64-year-olds. Suva explains the background.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 56 percent of skiing accidents affect 40 to 64-year-olds, an increase of 17 percent since 2003.

Over 470,000 lost days per year in this age group, mostly due to a lack of preparation or overestimating their own abilities.

Warming up, adapting your skiing style and taking breaks help to avoid accidents. Show more

Snow sports are popular in Switzerland, but also risky: around 35,000 people have accidents on the ski slopes every year, many of them serious. A new analysis by Suva shows that employees aged 40 to 64 are particularly affected. The consequences range from long absences from work to permanent health damage.

The Suva data shows a clear trend: while 39% of snow sports accidents in 2003 were still attributable to 40 to 64-year-olds, the proportion was 56% in 2022. This age group also leads the statistics for days lost from work: They account for over 470,000 days every year, which corresponds to an increase of around 40 percent in the last 15 years. On average, accident victims need 22 days to recover from an injury and return to work.

Targeted preparation is crucial

According to Samuli Aegerter, campaign manager for snow sports at Suva, the causes often lie in overestimating oneself and a lack of preparation. Many people overestimate their physical fitness or go onto the slopes untrained. Measurements with the Suva SlopeTrack app show that half of 40 to 64-year-olds are exposed to high levels of physical stress on the slopes. "For safe snow sports, we recommend adapting your skiing style to your own fitness level," says Aegerter.

Suva advises snow sports enthusiasts to prepare specifically for the slopes. A short warm-up before the first descent and after breaks increases motivation. The skiing style should be adapted to your fitness, your own abilities and the conditions on the slopes. Regular breaks help to avoid fatigue. With the SlopeTrack app, users can also measure and better assess their exertion on the slopes.

One reason for the increase in accidents in the 40 to 64 age group is the demographic trend. At the same time, Suva emphasizes that many accidents can be avoided with regular strengthening exercises before the season and a conscious skiing style.