The bacterium Helicobacter pylori can cause stomach cancer. Yutaka Tsutsumi / Wikimedia

A bacterium in the stomach is causing growing concern among researchers: Helicobacter pylori is widespread worldwide - and is responsible for the majority of all stomach cancers. Early detection would be easy.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The bacterium Helicobacter pylori causes three quarters of all stomach cancers.

People aged 50 and over in particular should get tested as a precaution.

Treatment is simple - but in many countries there is hardly any testing. Show more

According to new findings, the stomach bacterium Helicobacter pylori is responsible for around 76 percent of all stomach cancers worldwide. This was reported by a research team from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in the journal Nature Medicine.

Around 15.6 million people born between 2008 and 2017 could develop stomach cancer in the course of their lives - in most cases due to H. pylori. Despite these figures, the researchers criticize that the germ is hardly ever systematically tested in many countries. Only Japan and Bhutan have functioning screening programs.

In Germany and Switzerland, around one in three people are infected with the germ - often without symptoms. However, it can not only cause stomach cancer, but also gastric ulcers, chronic inflammation or rare lymphomas. Particularly insidious: many of those affected do not notice anything for decades.

Early detection instead of late effects

A diagnosis would be simple: breath tests, stool samples or tissue examinations by a doctor quickly provide clarity. Treatment usually involves a combination of acid blockers and antibiotics for ten to 14 days - with a very high success rate. Re-infection is rare.

In the long term, experts are hoping for a vaccine. According to the IARC, only one phase 3 study on children in China has been completed so far - widespread use is not yet foreseeable. There are good role models: Vaccinations against the human papilloma virus or hepatitis B have already massively reduced certain types of cancer.

According to Hirslanden data, around 900 new cases of stomach cancer are registered in Switzerland every year, while the number of new cases worldwide is just under one million. According to researchers, a targeted strategy against H. pylori could significantly reduce this figure.

