A new survey by Deloitte shows: More than half of the population is considering changing or adjusting their health insurance. KPT is the big loser.

Following the renewed rise in health insurance premiums next year, more than half of the population are now considering changing or adjusting their health insurance.

In figures, that's 1.1 million people.

KPT in particular will have to reckon with a high loss. Show more

Health insurance premiums will rise by an average of six percent next year. As a result, many people now want to change their health insurance provider. They still have until November 30 to do so.

More than half of the population is considering a change or adjustment, according to a new survey by the consulting firm Deloitte. Specifically, 34 percent are thinking about switching to another insurer. A further 20 percent are considering optimizing their insurance model or franchise.

These are the intentions. However, not all of them will actually implement them. Nevertheless, Deloitte expects a switching rate of 8 to 12 percent. In figures, this means that 700,000 to 1.1 million people are likely to change their compulsory health insurance.

The single health insurance fund is becoming increasingly popular

According to the survey, 70 percent of Swiss people are also in favor of a system change and would agree to a single health insurance fund. This suggests that people are primarily hoping for low premiums from a single health insurance fund. These expectations are exaggerated, as the administrative costs of health insurance companies would amount to an average of five percent of premiums. According to the communiqué, even a very efficient single health insurance fund could only marginally reduce premiums.

Nevertheless, 75 percent of those surveyed said that they were "satisfied" or "very satisfied" with their health insurance company.

KPT is only the price leader in Appenzell Ausserrhoden

People insured with Assura, Concordia and KPT change their insurer frequently. This could be due to the attractive premiums that these insurers have offered in recent years. Many price-conscious customers have been attracted by this, but are also prepared to switch again if they find a better offer elsewhere.

According to the survey, Concordia is one of the three cheapest providers in almost half of all premium regions. Helsana, Sanitas, Sympany and ÖKK could also benefit from the current situation.

This time, however, KPT is on the losing side. The health insurer is now only the price leader in Appenzell Ausserrhoden and has worsened its position in two thirds of the regions. Groupe Mutuel and CSS, the largest health insurer in Switzerland, could also lose market share.