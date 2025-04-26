  1. Residential Customers
Several arrests One injured after shots fired at a vehicle in Brugg AG

SDA

26.4.2025 - 17:09

Patrols of the Aargau cantonal police carried out checks after the confrontation. (symbolic image)
Patrols of the Aargau cantonal police carried out checks after the confrontation. (symbolic image)
Keystone

One person was injured after several shots were fired at a vehicle in Brugg AG on Saturday afternoon. The police arrested several suspects as part of the investigation.

Keystone-SDA

26.04.2025, 17:09

26.04.2025, 18:56

In the evening, the Aargau cantonal police searched for no further suspects, as they announced on the short message platform X. The injured person was taken to hospital There was no information available about their state of health.

Crime scene investigations were underway in the Brugg area in the evening and continued into the night. The police were deployed with a large contingent.

Images of Aargau police officers armed with submachine guns carrying out checks on the streets were posted on several Swiss online platforms. The region was temporarily cordoned off. According to police reports in the afternoon, there was no danger to the population.