One month after the severe earthquakes in Venezuela, the focus is shifting increasingly from providing aid to those affected to rebuilding the destroyed infrastructure. “Now is the moment when we’re shifting from acute emergency aid to transitional aid—that is, toward reconstruction,” Katja Dombrowski of Welthungerhilfe told the German Press Agency.

ARCHIVE – Estefany Landaez sits amid the rubble of a building, hoping to find her two children after the earthquakes. Photo: Ariana Cubillos/AP/dpa

According to Jorge Rodríguez, president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, the confirmed death toll now stands at 5,398. More than 16,740 people were injured, Rodríguez reported. The United Nations estimates that 1.3 million people are in need of humanitarian aid as a result of the earthquakes.

There is a shortage of water and housing

According to Dombrowski, restoring the water supply is a particularly urgent priority. In the severely affected areas, the water infrastructure has been partially destroyed. As a result, people are being supplied with bottled water, among other things, which is not a long-term solution.

In addition, residential buildings, schools, health care facilities, and other infrastructure would need to be rebuilt. Many people have also lost their jobs, for example in the coastal region of La Guaira, which relies heavily on tourism.

Venezuela will need international support for its reconstruction, Dombrowski said. Given the country's difficult economic situation and global cuts to humanitarian aid, financing is a key challenge.

Concerns About Pregnant Women and Hygiene

Other aid organizations are also reporting that needs remain high. According to Save the Children, pregnant women and mothers in particular need medical care, nutritious food, and safe shelter. The UN estimates that around 36,700 pregnant women have been affected by the earthquakes, and about 4,000 of them are expected to give birth in the coming month. Many families are living in tents that offer them little protection from the heat and rain. The Malteser organization warned of the consequences of poor sanitary conditions in the emergency shelters.

Damages amounting to billions

Two earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, struck Venezuela on June 24. According to World Bank estimates, they caused nearly $20 billion in immediate property damage. According to these estimates, nearly half of the damage was to residential buildings. The state of La Guaira and the Capital District, which includes the capital city of Caracas, were particularly hard hit.