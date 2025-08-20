The top of the Doerner Fir has burned down. (August 17, 2025) Picture: Keystone/Coos Bay District Bureau of Land Management via AP

Since Saturday, a fire in the trunk of the Doerner Fir - one of the tallest trees in the world - has been causing headaches for the emergency services. The extinguishing work is complicated.

One of the tallest trees in the world is on fire in the US state of Oregon. It is the Doerner Fir, a coastal Douglas fir in Coos County that is over 99 meters tall and estimated to be over 450 years old. The first signs of the fire were detected on Saturday.

An infrared drone flight on Tuesday (local time) showed no flames or smoke in the tree canopy, but registered heat in a cavity in the trunk about 85 meters above the ground, according to Megan Harper, spokeswoman for the Bureau of Land Management.

Finding a suitable way to approach the side of the conifer to extinguish the smoldering fire was a challenge, Harper said. Options discussed included building scaffolding or climbing neighboring trees to reach a more favorable position.

Alternatively, the tree could be left to smoulder in a controlled manner and observed to see if new pockets of embers develop, said Harper. The emergency services remained on site on Tuesday and a helicopter was on standby for possible firefighting flights.

According to Harper, the fire could have an impact on the Doerner Fir's position in the list of the world's tallest trees. "We lost about 15 meters," she said. The top of the tree had burned off. "So I don't know where it will rank in the future - but it's still an impressive tree." There is currently no acute danger of it burning down completely.

Lightning strike ruled out as the cause

Investigators from the Bureau of Land Management ruled out lightning as the cause based on the weather data, as the authority announced on Tuesday evening. The tree is the only source of the fire in the immediate vicinity. The exact cause is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, those involved in the firefighting efforts were trying everything they could to save the historic tree, Harper said. "It has a significant history and we don't want to lose it."