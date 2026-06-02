More than half of newly registered cars are SUVs (symbolic image) Keystone

SUVs are dominating the Swiss car market more than ever before. Last year, more than every second newly registered car belonged to this popular vehicle class. Skoda made particularly strong gains, while Tesla lost significant ground.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you 58 percent of all newly registered cars in Switzerland in 2025 were SUVs.

Skoda displaced BMW from the top of the Swiss SUV market for the first time.

The share of electric SUVs is stagnating after years of strong growth. Show more

The triumph of SUVs continues. Even in 2025, more than every second new car registered in Switzerland was such a vehicle.

Last year, 58% of newly registered cars in Switzerland were so-called sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as the comparison portal Comparis writes in its "SUV Report" on Tuesday. In the previous year, the proportion was 56 percent, in 2015 only 28 percent.

Skoda is the new market leader

At the top of the statistics last year were the SUV models from VW subsidiary Skoda. According to Comparis, vehicles with names such as Elroq, Kodiaq or Enyaq accounted for a good 11 percent of all new SUV registrations in Switzerland. This corresponds to a whopping 29 percent increase.

Skoda is emblematic of a new era: while the Octavia estate used to form the backbone of the brand, today it is the SUV models, according to Comparis. Two out of three Skodas sold are now SUVs, only one in ten is an Octavia.

BMW only in second place

Skoda displaced BMW from the top spot last year. The Bavarians now have a good 9 percent share of the Swiss SUV market. VW landed in third place with just under 8 percent.

Tesla, on the other hand, lost ground. The Musk company sold a quarter fewer SUVs in this country, putting it in tenth place in the ranking.

Electric stagnates

A quarter of all newly registered SUVs were electric in 2025, according to Comparis. In 2020, it was only 9 percent. However, the share has stagnated recently.

The import statistics published by "Auto Schweiz" do not differentiate between SUVs and non-SUVs. Comparis has therefore made its own classification for the study, based on foreign categorizations and certain features (high ground clearance, etc.), among other things.