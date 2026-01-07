Online retailer Galaxus continues to grow significantly in 2025 (archive image) Keystone

The online retailer Galaxus is growing unstoppably. Last year, the Migros subsidiary increased its turnover by 17% to around CHF 3.8 billion, the second-largest growth in the company's history.

The sales platform and service provider thus achieved another leap in sales of 536 million francs. As the company announced on Wednesday, a bigger leap was only achieved in the coronavirus year 2020.

The growth story also continued in other European countries: In Germany, Austria, Italy, France, the Netherlands and Belgium, Galaxus achieved platform sales of 418 million euros in 2025. This is 15 percent more than in the previous year.

However, this growth is below the previous year. In 2024, the company still grew by 27 percent abroad. According to Galaxus, the company has "shifted the pendulum slightly towards profitability and invested less in marketing".