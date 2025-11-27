A suspected paedo-sadist who allegedly abused children on the internet under the name "White Tiger" and drove them to suicide has already been questioned by the police in 2021. Nicolas Armer/dpa (Symbolbild)

In the "White Tiger" case, online sadists have apparently driven more people to their deaths than previously assumed. A major investigation uncovers horrors.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The online sadists who became known through the "White Tiger" case have driven even more people to their deaths, as an investigation by "Spiegel" magazine shows.

According to the report, the scene surrounding the paedocriminal online network "Com" and the associated group "764" is responsible for at least six more deaths.

In most cases, the victims committed suicide via livestream. In addition, a 13-year-old girl is said to have been tricked into killing her younger sister. Show more

According to research by the magazine "Spiegel", there have been more cases of people being driven to their deaths in the online sadist scene, which became known through the "White Tiger" case, than previously known.

As "Spiegel.de" reported on Thursday, there have been at least six other deaths in recent years in addition to the case made public by the Hamburg investigation. The pedocriminal online network "Com" and the associated group "764" were responsible.

According to the report, in most cases the victims committed suicide via livestream. In one case in Leipzig, the authorities are investigating the suspicion that a "764" member used disturbing messenger messages to persuade a 13-year-old girl to kill her younger sister. In an apartment building in the Kleinzschocher district, the girl allegedly stabbed the seven-year-old to death in October 2024 when her parents were not at home.

The suspect is said to be serving time in this youth prison. Hahnhöfersand is an Elbe island in Hamburg. IMAGO/BREUEL-BILD

Unstable teenagers urged to commit acts of violence and suicide

In October, the Hamburg public prosecutor's office brought charges against a 21-year-old man for murder and five counts of attempted murder in the "White Tiger" case. He is said to have urged mentally unstable young people to commit acts of violence against themselves via the internet, and a 13-year-old is said to have committed suicide in the USA.

The parents of the US pupil told Der Spiegel that they wanted to warn other families. The world needs to know how dangerous the online group "764" is, the boy's mother told the magazine. The family had done everything for the boy, "we had the best conditions, and yet we couldn't save him."

Arrested in his parents' apartment

Police arrested the 21-year-old German-Iranian in his parents' home in Hamburg in the summer on suspicion of murder, among other things. He is in custody in a youth detention center. The alleged sex offender had studied medicine at a private university for a time. He is accused of a total of 204 crimes, each committed as an indirect perpetrator.

The Hamburg police had already investigated him in 2021. At that time, according to earlier information from the public prosecutor's office, it was on suspicion of possessing pornographic images of minors. However, the investigation was discontinued after the suspect was questioned on the grounds of insignificance.