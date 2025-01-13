Surprisingly few of the signatures in these boxes are invalid. The picture shows Renato Werndli, Co-President of the IG Tierversuchsverbotsinitiative, submitting the signatures. (archive picture) Keystone

The initiative to ban animal testing was submitted in November with around 127,600 signatures. "Surprisingly few" signatures were not valid, wrote the IG Tierversuchsverbotsinitiative CH, based on figures from the Federal Chancellery.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the Federal Chancellery, only 217 signatures were invalid. This low figure is surprising, wrote Renato Werndli, President of the IG Tierversuchsverbotsinitiative, on Monday.

Werndli wrote that the IG had collaborated with a number of companies suspected of forging signatures. The proportion of invalid signatures for the animal testing ban is lower than for other petitions.

Allegedly forged signatures under popular initiatives, collected for money by companies, made headlines in 2024. Two criminal charges are pending. The Federal Council spoke out against a ban on paid collections. However, the Federal Chancellery set up a round table.

Its aim is to develop a code of conduct. Among the participants was the IG Tierversuchsverbotsinitiative. The SP and the farmers' association, on the other hand, left the round table in December because they are calling for a ban on commercial signature collections.