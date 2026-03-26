Buying a home in Switzerland is becoming more and more expensive. (symbolic image) sda

The dream of home ownership is alive and well - but for many it remains out of reach. A new UBS study shows: In Switzerland, home ownership is becoming increasingly expensive, while affordable regions are rare.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Home ownership is only affordable for average earners in around 17% of Swiss municipalities.

Property prices will continue to rise in 2026, while supply will only increase slightly.

A boom in renovations is also driving up prices in the upper segment. Show more

The desire to own your own four walls remains high in Switzerland. But for many households, this dream is increasingly becoming a financial challenge. A recent analysis by the major bank UBS shows that although home ownership often pays off more favorably than renting in the long term, it is becoming increasingly difficult to get started.

This is due to rising prices and stricter financing conditions. An average condominium with around 100 square meters of living space is only affordable for middle-income households in around 17% of all municipalities. In large parts of German-speaking Switzerland, buying has effectively fallen out of reach for many.

Comparatively affordable options can still be found primarily in more rural regions. Along the Jura, in Valais or in the north of Ticino, home ownership is more affordable. Cantons such as Thurgau, Appenzell and Schaffhausen also offer selective opportunities for buyers with a limited budget.

Supply remains tight

However, there is no fundamental easing in sight on the real estate market. Although economic uncertainty is likely to slow demand slightly, prices are continuing to rise. For 2026, experts expect an increase of around 3.5% for condominiums and around 2.5% for detached houses.

At the same time, supply remains scarce. Although additional rental apartments are coming onto the market, the effect remains limited. Construction activity is only developing moderately and new projects are on the decline. As a result, demand remains higher than supply.

At the same time, there is a clear trend: owners are increasingly investing in conversions and renovations. The volume of investment in this area has increased significantly in recent years. In cities in particular, this means that renovated apartments are often offered in the higher price segment.

This makes the situation even more difficult for many people looking for a home. While there is sometimes an oversupply in the luxury segment, affordable housing remains scarce. As a result, asking rents are continuing to rise and vacancy rates are falling slightly.

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