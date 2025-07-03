The Basel-based pharmaceutical group Roche is the largest Swiss company in the ranking of the consulting firm EY - but is only ranked 48th (archive image). Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft: US companies set the tone on the stock markets. Only three of the world's most valuable companies come from Switzerland.

There are only three Swiss companies among the world's most valuable listed companies.

According to a study by consulting firm EY, Roche, Nestlé and Novartis are the only Swiss representatives in the list of the top 100, which is dominated by US tech companies.

However, European shares are experiencing an upward trend, while US stock markets are weakening due to Donald Trump's unpredictable tariff policy.

The total value of the world's 100 most expensive listed companies rose significantly in the first half of 2025. Switzerland is represented three times in the ranking with Roche, Nestlé and Novartis.

The cumulative stock market value of the 100 most expensive companies rose by 6.1% compared to the end of 2024 to a total of 47.4 trillion dollars. A new high, as the US consulting firm EY announced on Thursday. This means that the total market capitalization of the top 100 is a good third higher than at the end of 2023.

According to EY, the financial industry and the technology sector remain the driving forces on the capital markets. For the first time, computer chip manufacturer Nvidia, which specializes in AI, is at the top with a market capitalization of 3.8 trillion dollars. It is followed by Microsoft with 3.7 trillion and the former leader Apple with 3.1 trillion.

The oil company Saudi Aramco is the first non-US company to be ranked in 7th place with a market value of 1.6 trillion. The USA has 60 companies in the top 100, while Europe and Asia each have 19. The most valuable European company is now the German software group SAP in 27th place with a market capitalization of 312 billion dollars.

Due to the erratic policies of US President Donald Trump, major investors have withdrawn billions from the USA. As a result, Europe's top companies outperformed the Americans on the stock market in the first half of the year.

Three Swiss giants

The picture for Switzerland is a familiar one. Roche remains in 46th place with around 261 billion dollars. Nestlé follows close behind in 48th place with a market capitalization of around 255 billion and Novartis rises to 53rd place with 237 billion.

However, some Swiss companies in the lower ranks and outside the top 100 were also able to improve their position compared to the start of the year. There are a total of eight Swiss companies in the top 300.

The three Swiss giants are joined by the rather unknown insurance group Chubb Limited. With a market capitalization of 116 billion dollars, the Zurich-based company ranks 159th.

It is followed by the luxury goods group Richemont in 167th place with a good 110 billion, ABB in 168th place with just under 109 billion, UBS in 182nd place with just under 104 billion and the Zurich Insurance Group in 193rd place with 99 billion dollars.