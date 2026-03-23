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Billionaire Leonid Radvinsky OnlyFans owner (43) dead - he died of cancer

Petar Marjanović

23.3.2026

Leonid Radvinsky was the owner of the OnlyFans platform.
Leonid Radvinsky was the owner of the OnlyFans platform.
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of OnlyFans, is dead. The 43-year-old entrepreneur died of cancer, as the company confirmed to "Bloomberg".

23.03.2026, 14:04

23.03.2026, 14:12

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of the OnlyFans platform, has died.
  • His company confirmed this to "Bloomberg"
Show more

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of the erotic platform OnlyFans, is dead. The 43-year-old entrepreneur died of cancer, the company confirmed to Reuters on Monday. In a statement, OnlyFans said it was "deeply saddened" and asked for respect for the family's privacy.

The Ukrainian-American entrepreneur had acquired the parent company Fenix International in 2018 and turned OnlyFans into one of the world's best-known platforms for paid content. He also invested in various companies through his own technology fund Leo.

OnlyFans was founded in 2016 and experienced strong growth during the coronavirus pandemic. Most recently, according to Reuters, Radvinsky considered selling part of his stake before succumbing to his illness.

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