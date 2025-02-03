  1. Residential Customers
ChatGPT OpenAI announces in-depth search

SDA

3.2.2025 - 03:46

The US company OpenAI has announced a new function called "Deep Search" for its AI chatbot ChatGPT. (archive image)
Image: Keystone

The Californian company OpenAI has announced a new function called "Deep Search" for its AI chatbot ChatGPT.

Keystone-SDA

03.02.2025, 03:46

03.02.2025, 05:46

With the help of this new function, ChatGPT can "find, analyze and summarize hundreds of online sources", OpenAI explained on Monday. The research tool "can do in dozens of minutes what would take a human many hours", it added.

Last week, the success of Chinese AI company Deepseek shook up the US tech sector. The company has developed a chatbot that can compete with US models. At the same time, according to Deepseek, the development of the program cost only a fraction of what OpenAI invested in ChatGPT.