"Doctorate" OpenAI launches GPT-5 - this is how revolutionary the new AI model is

dpa

8.8.2025 - 13:41

The new version of ChatGPT is on the market. (archive image)
The new version of ChatGPT is on the market. (archive image)
Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa

OpenAI triggered the euphoria surrounding artificial intelligence with the ChatGPT chatbot. The next AI model, GPT-5, is now set to be significantly better than previous versions.

DPA

08.08.2025, 13:41

08.08.2025, 13:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • GPT-5 will also replace the free version in ChatGPT in future.
  • OpenAI boss Sam Altman promises a level like a doctorate in any subject.
  • The new version should be particularly strong in programming.
Show more

ChatGPT developer OpenAI is launching the next generation of its software in the competition between AI companies. GPT-5 is "significantly better" in big and small ways, said OpenAI boss Sam Altman. The previous version, GPT-4, communicates at the level of a university student - GPT-5, on the other hand, is like an "expert on any subject with a PhD", he promised. The chatbot ChatGPT will also run with GPT-5 for users of the free version in future.

OpenAI places a special focus on the fact that the new generation is good at programming software. The company demonstrated how GPT-5 created several variants of a web app for vocabulary training based on just a description of the functions. The "GPT-5 era" will be characterized by the ability to create "software on demand", said Altman.

The hype surrounding artificial intelligence began with the release of ChatGPT at the end of 2022. According to OpenAI, ChatGPT currently has almost 700 million weekly users. In addition to OpenAI, companies such as Anthropic, Elon Musk's xAI and tech heavyweights Google and Meta are also in the race for the leading position in the future of AI. Meanwhile, Microsoft is cooperating with OpenAI and has announced that it will integrate GPT-5 into its products. The model was trained in Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

