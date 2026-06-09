The ChatGPT developer OpenAI is heading for the stock market. At the same time, however, the company is also signaling that it wants to take its time. (Archive image) Keystone

OpenAI is the third tech giant to go public within a very short space of time. However, the exact details are still secret.

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The ChatGPT developer OpenAI is heading for the stock market. At the same time, however, the company is also signaling that it wants to take its time.

The trio of expected mega IPOs by tech companies is complete: ChatGPT inventor OpenAI has now also applied for a share placement.

Similar to its rival Anthropic, however, details of the confidential application remain under wraps for the time being. OpenAI also emphasized that it could still take some time before the IPO. This is because it makes some business matters easier not to be listed on the stock exchange.

SpaceX about to go public

Elon Musk's space company SpaceX, on the other hand, is expected to go public as early as next Friday - and is aiming for a valuation of almost 1.8 trillion dollars (around 1.4 trillion Swiss francs) from a standing start.

With targeted proceeds of around 75 billion dollars, it is set to be the largest IPO ever. With a turnover of less than 19 billion dollars and figures in the red last year, the targeted valuation seems extraordinarily high. But SpaceX explains it with the promise of future success.

Anthropic raises money

Anthropic recently completed a financing round with a valuation of 900 billion dollars, while OpenAI was slightly below this in its last cash injection. The ChatGPT company has ambitious plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in data centers.

Proceeds from an IPO could help with this. However, as with other companies in the sector, there are considerable doubts as to whether the huge expenditure on AI infrastructure can be recouped in the end. This is why AI IPOs are also becoming a test of investors' willingness to invest in the sector.