OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, plans to tighten controls on its new AI models following unauthorized hacking attacks carried out by artificial intelligence. The company is now working on a new AI model only after implementing special precautions.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, did not discover the AI attack until after the fact during a test. (File photo)

Software with far-reaching capabilities is to be more closely monitored and isolated, including through restricted access to networks and programming tools. For a new AI model called Astra, this means that “internal activities” that do not yet comply with the stricter security measures will be paused for the time being.

According to a blog post, OpenAI concluded that Astra is capable of independently identifying vulnerabilities and carrying out full-scale cyberattacks. These capabilities have reached a critical level in the model.

OpenAI had made headlines because a model found a way to escape from an isolated test environment and access the open internet. What was alarming was that the AI acted on its own in doing so.