OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, did not discover the AI attack until after the fact during a test. (File photo)
Keystone
OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, plans to tighten controls on its new AI models following unauthorized hacking attacks carried out by artificial intelligence. The company is now working on a new AI model only after implementing special precautions.
Software with far-reaching capabilities is to be more closely monitored and isolated, including through restricted access to networks and programming tools. For a new AI model called Astra, this means that “internal activities” that do not yet comply with the stricter security measures will be paused for the time being.
According to a blog post, OpenAI concluded that Astra is capable of independently identifying vulnerabilities and carrying out full-scale cyberattacks. These capabilities have reached a critical level in the model.
OpenAI had made headlines because a model found a way to escape from an isolated test environment and access the open internet. What was alarming was that the AI acted on its own in doing so.