The AI company Anthropic, which is the fiercest rival of chatGPT developer OpenAI in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), is heading for the stock market. An application for a share placement was initially filed confidentially, as Anthropic announced.

The Anthropic IPO could be the biggest of this year, according to observers. (archive image)

This means that business information will initially remain under wraps while the documents are reviewed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The IPO could be one of the three largest this year. Anthropic recently completed a 65 billion dollar financing round at a total valuation of 900 billion dollars.

OpenAI is also rumored to have IPO ambitions that could be of a similar magnitude. Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX, which has now also absorbed his AI company xAI, could go public as early as mid-June. According to media reports, the company is aiming for a total valuation of up to 1.8 trillion dollars. With expected proceeds of up to 80 billion dollars, it would be by far the largest IPO.

At the same time, there are still doubts as to whether the investment of hundreds of billions of dollars in artificial intelligence infrastructure can be recouped in the end.