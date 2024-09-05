Anthropic is competing with ChatGPT for large companies. (archive image) Keystone

The chatbot ChatGPT has gained more competition in the business with large companies. The AI company Anthropic, which is supported by Amazon and Google among others, is now also offering its competitor software Claude on a corporate subscription basis.

SDA

For developers of AI chatbots, the money is mainly in business with companies that pay subscription fees per employee. ChatGPT's rival is now also entering this market. Claude can, for example, summarize documents, analyze software code and make suggestions for sales strategies and the development of future products by evaluating data. These functions can be used immediately as standard in the company's offering, said Anthropic manager Nicholas Lin. At the same time, the aim is to give customers the opportunity to better adapt the functions to their usage scenarios over time. The enterprise version can capture documents with several hundred pages or 200,000 lines of software code in one process. In his opinion, this will not be enough in the long term, but it is a good starting point, said Lin.

OpenAI has been offering subscriptions for a year

ChatGPT developer OpenAI has had a subscription offer for corporate customers for around a year - and, like Anthropic, does not provide any information on the price per employee. There are also other competitors: Microsoft, for example, is integrating its AI assistant Copilot into its Office software based on OpenAI technology. Lin said that with Claude, Anthropic wants to establish artificial intelligence as an "intelligent colleague" that collects information across the boundaries of individual applications. He sees the role of AI as relieving users of tasks in order to unleash their creativity.

SDA