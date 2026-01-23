Iran continues to negotiate with Oman regarding a new mechanism for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. For the strait to be opened, the U.S. would have to agree to Iran's demands.

Here's what it's all about Iran continues to negotiate with Oman regarding cooperation on the use of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. should stay out of negotiations between Iran and Oman.

For the strait to be opened, the U.S. would have to agree to Iran's demands. Summary created with

From Iran’s perspective, an agreement with Oman on a new mechanism for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz does not directly lead to the opening of the strait. Rather, the U.S. would have to meet Iran’s demands, a spokesman for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard told the Tasnim news agency.

He stated that the U.S. should stay out of negotiations between Iran and Oman. For weeks, Iran has been negotiating with Oman, the other country bordering the strait, on how to regulate the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President Donald Trump had said in the past that he was involved in the negotiations. If the talks were to result in a mechanism that would allow Iran to exercise significant control over shipping in the strait, this would be a strategic victory for Tehran following months of U.S. attacks.

Claim for Reparations

An agreement between Iran and Oman is close, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said in another Tasnim report. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz depends, in part, on the U.S. making amends for violations of the framework agreement reached in June, which was intended to pave the way for a permanent end to the war. He did not elaborate further.

Araghtschi went on to say that the approach currently being negotiated with Oman is intended to establish a new, temporary route through the strait.