An Italian naval vessel inspected an oil tanker in the central Mediterranean that is believed to be part of the so-called Russian shadow fleet. The inspection was conducted to verify whether the ship was authorized to sail under the Cameroonian flag, as it was doing, the Ministry of Defense in Rome announced. Italian soldiers boarded the tanker “Toa Payoh” to conduct the inspection.

ARCHIVE – Guido Crosetto, Italian Minister of Defense, attends a press conference at the Group of Five meeting at the Ministry of Defense. Photo: Fabian Sommer/dpa

According to reports, the tanker had set sail in mid-July from the port of Cotonou in Benin, West Africa, bound for Istanbul. The ship was intercepted in international waters west of the small island of Pantelleria. The Italian Mediterranean island is located between Sicily and the Tunisian coast.

The term “Russian shadow fleet” refers to tankers and cargo ships that Russia uses to circumvent sanctions, for example, when transporting oil. The military operation Eunavfor Med Irini has been active in the Mediterranean since 2020.

According to the ministry, the tanker’s captain initially refused to cooperate. As a result, a Navy team was flown by helicopter from the Italian naval vessel “Thaon di Revel” to the tanker to conduct the inspection. The inspection lasted about two hours.

The Italian soldiers were supported by a Greek ship and a Polish maritime reconnaissance aircraft, the ministry added. Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto thanked the soldiers who participated in the operation. The information and documents obtained during the inspection are currently being analyzed, the ministry said.