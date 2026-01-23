In the coastal city of Izmir in western Turkey, another mayor from the main opposition party, the CHP, has been arrested.

ARCHIVE – A Turkish flag flutters in the wind against a blue sky, while a second flag hangs rolled up next to it. Photo: Anna Ross/dpa

In addition to Ilkay Cicek, the mayor of the municipality of Menderes, 12 people were arrested in the greater Izmir area; according to the state-run news agency Anadolu, they are under investigation for charges including bribery, forgery, and abuse of office. A total of 16 people have been placed on the wanted list.

Opposition Party Under Pressure

Local politician Cicek was elected mayor of the municipality for the first time in the 2024 municipal elections, winning 46 percent of the vote. Cicek’s party, the CHP, has been led by Özgür Özel since 2023. Since its success in the 2024 municipal elections, the party has been under intense pressure. Numerous opposition mayors are in prison.

At the end of May, a court removed Özel as chairman of the CHP, after which he founded a new party. According to local media, Mayor Cicek stated that he would remain in the CHP and would not join the new party. In a television interview, Özel expressed the suspicion that members of parliament and local mayors had been pressured not to join the new party.