The mayor of Izmit, a city east of Istanbul, was arrested along with her husband during a raid on the city administration.

ARCHIVE – A Turkish flag flutters in the wind against a blue sky, while a second flag hangs rolled up next to it. Photo: Anna Ross/dpa

In addition to politician Fatma Kaplan Hürriyet, 30 other suspects have been placed on a wanted list, the state-run news agency Anadolu reported. They are accused of forming a criminal organization, bribery, and bid-rigging.

According to the report, raids took place simultaneously in Antalya, Kirikkale, Istanbul, and Ankara. According to Anadolu, the investigations focus on public contracts awarded by the Izmit municipal government, in which nepotism is alleged to have occurred. Tips were reportedly provided by confidential witnesses.

Mayor Hürriyet is a member of Turkey’s largest opposition party, the CHP. In the 2019 municipal elections, she defeated the AKP candidate and was re-elected in 2024. In a video of her arrest, she said she had done nothing wrong.

Pressure on the Opposition

For months, CHP-run city halls in Turkey have been under pressure. There have been numerous raids and arrests over allegations of corruption—the CHP views this as a political attack by the government. The government, for its part, cites the independence of the judiciary and denies any involvement.