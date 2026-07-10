In Russia, Boris Nadezhdin, a liberal opposition politician and anti-war activist, has been added to the list of “foreign agents” about two months before the parliamentary election. Among other things, he was accused of calling for participation in unauthorized gatherings, according to a statement from the Ministry of Justice in Moscow. With his inclusion in the “foreign agents” registry, Nadezhdin can no longer engage in political activity.

In March, Nadeshdin had pointed out bans on demonstrations against increasing internet censorship and the blocking of the popular messaging service Telegram in Russia.

The politician did not seem particularly surprised. “It was to be expected. Ahead of the State Duma election, they’re trying to eliminate dangerous opponents,” the opposition figure wrote on his Telegram channel. Nadezhdin had planned to run in the 2024 presidential election, but the election commission barred him from doing so on technical grounds.

Anyone labeled a “foreign agent” in Russia must expect to face numerous disadvantages. The designation is intended to foster mistrust and make their work in Russia more difficult. More than 1,200 people and organizations are already listed in the Ministry of Justice’s registry, including numerous critics of the Kremlin, as well as organizations such as Doctors Without Borders.

The Kremlin has largely silenced critical media outlets and the opposition. Open criticism is no longer possible in Russia; many opponents of the war and critics of the Kremlin are in exile. The election for the State Duma—the parliament—is scheduled for September 18–20.