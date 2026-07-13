In Russia, tensions are rising within the ruling establishment ahead of the parliamentary elections in September. The opposition is complaining about an increase in repression. Now, a popular politician has been targeted.

Two months before the parliamentary elections in Russia, Russian police arrested Boris Nadezhdin, a popular opposition politician and anti-war activist, in Moscow. The police picked him up and took him to the police station, the politician said in a Telegram post.

Nadeshdin later published the transcript of the interrogation on his Telegram channel. According to the transcript, he is accused of sharing a video featuring an image of Alexei Navalny, a Kremlin critic who died in custody. In doing so, the opposition activist is said to have referred to Navalny’s organization, which has been banned as extremist. “I did not do what I am accused of,” Nadezhdin wrote. He said he would be taken to court.

Last week, the Russian Ministry of Justice designated Nadezhdin as a “foreign agent”—the government uses this label to stigmatize dissidents. “Foreign agents” are barred from running in elections in Russia.

Nadeschdin nevertheless intends to run for a seat in the Duma election in September. During the 2024 presidential election, long lines had formed in Moscow as people gathered the necessary signatures of supporters for him. However, the election commission did not allow Nadezhdin—who has openly taken a stand against Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine—to run in the election.

Politician Plans to Fight for His Spot in the Duma Election

Moscow’s Ministry of Justice had accused Nadezhin of spreading misinformation about decisions made by Russian authorities and calling for unauthorized demonstrations and vigils. Despite being designated a foreign agent, Nadezhdin had stated that he intended to continue his political struggle and keep collecting signatures of support for his Duma candidacy.

The few opposition figures still at liberty in Russia are denouncing an increase in the already pervasive repression ahead of the election, scheduled for September 18–20. Despite the widespread dissatisfaction among many Russians in the wake of the war, the Kremlin-backed United Russia party intends to maintain its position of power in the election.

Russian political scientist Alexander Kynew said the crackdown on Nadezhdin was a message from the ruling establishment. It was intended to deter politically active people in the country who hold different views from participating in the Duma election.